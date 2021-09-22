upgrade? Here’s what you can do with an old mobile device.
Upgrading your smartphone or tablet may leave you with a decision: what to do with your old device?
Trading in, donating, or recycling retired gear are all popular options, as are passing on a serviceable phone to a family member who shares your wireless-carrier account. But you have countless other ways to get more productive use out of old hardware without investing a lot of money in it.
Here are some tips to make the most of your demoted device.
create media machine
Need an extra television in the kitchen or home office? If you subscribe to a TV provider or streaming service, your old phone or tablet may grow. Simply download your TV provider’s app (like Spectrum Cable or Verizon Fios) or your separate service (Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Fubo.TV, Netflix or whatever) and log in to your account. Keep the device near an outlet so that it can run on electrical power when you watch, as chances are good that the older device has a worn out battery.
Likewise, parking your old phone in a speaker cradle that also charges gives you a bookshelf sound system for music and podcasts. Or you can keep the phone connected to its charger and stream music to a nearby wireless Bluetooth speaker. Powered speaker docks can be found online starting at around $40, and there is a wide variety available. The New York Times-owned product-testing and review site Wirecutter has Bluetooth speakers, general audio gear, and tips for those shopping on a budget.
And even if they have to be tied to a charger, older tablets also make good dedicated e-book readers or digital picture frames for photo slideshows.
control your world
Smart home appliances, music libraries, Internet-connected televisions – so many things can be controlled by apps these days, so why not turn your old phone or tablet into an all-purpose universal remote? Third-party remote apps abound, but many tech companies (Amazon, Apple, Google, LG Electronics, Roku and Samsung, to name a few) have their own programs. Simply stroll through your App Store for the software that matches your hardware.
And if you haven’t lost the little stick remote that came with your set-top streamer yet, the onscreen keyboard included with most apps makes it easy to type in a password. (Apple, which used to have a stand-alone Remote app, folded the Apple TV remote software into the operating system in iOS 12, but there is still a way for iPhone/iPad users to control their iTunes music collection stored on a Mac. There is an iTunes Remote app for PC.)
start your game
Depending on the state of the processor and battery, dedicating your old device to gaming is another way to give it extra life. Erase all old data to start fresh, giving you more room to download and store new games.
Playing old games on an old phone can bring back nostalgia, and you can find many classics converted for mobile play in the App Store. And you are not limited to stand-alone games. Subscription services like Apple Arcade and Google’s Stadia can run on many mobile devices, and you can beam your games (and other videos) to the big screen if you’re using the Google Chromecast Game Mode or AirPlay technology that Apple uses. The devices use to share the screen on the Apple TV.
If tapping a touch screen has never been your idea of serious gaming, consider snapping your old phone into a special controller that brings physical buttons, the standard D-pad, and thumbsticks to the gaming experience. Razer Kishi ($80 to $100) or Backbone One ($100) are among the options.
entertain and educate
If you’ve decided that your child can handle a hands-me-down phone or tablet for games and educational apps, take some time to do a little setup to protect both of you. Go to the Settings area and tap Erase your personal information first.
Next, create an account for the child and configure parental controls for screen time, in-app purchases, and Internet access; The operating systems of Amazon, Android, Apple, and Samsung all include similar parental control settings.
If the phone still has a functional camera (and can still hold a charge for an hour or so), you can also use it to teach photography fundamentals. Loading a child’s App Store account with a prepaid app-store gift card can impart money-management skills. And if the old device battery drains after an hour, you can teach time management.
