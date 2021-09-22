upgrade? Here’s what you can do with an old mobile device.

Upgrading your smartphone or tablet may leave you with a decision: what to do with your old device?

Trading in, donating, or recycling retired gear are all popular options, as are passing on a serviceable phone to a family member who shares your wireless-carrier account. But you have countless other ways to get more productive use out of old hardware without investing a lot of money in it.

Here are some tips to make the most of your demoted device.

create media machine

Need an extra television in the kitchen or home office? If you subscribe to a TV provider or streaming service, your old phone or tablet may grow. Simply download your TV provider’s app (like Spectrum Cable or Verizon Fios) or your separate service (Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Fubo.TV, Netflix or whatever) and log in to your account. Keep the device near an outlet so that it can run on electrical power when you watch, as chances are good that the older device has a worn out battery.