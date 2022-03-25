Jobs

UPI and net banking are the biggest cyber frauds keep these things in mind while creating password

With the rise in unemployment in the Corona epidemic, there has been a rapid increase in the cases of cyber crimes. Cyber ​​criminals are doing SIM KYC, bank KYC and cheating people by posing as relatives. Many a times, cyber criminals posing as an agent of a bank or a UPI fintech company, dupe you by obtaining necessary information in the name of KYC such as PIN and password. If you want to avoid this type of cyber fraud, then you should take care of some important things.

Increased fraud with online transactions In the Corona epidemic, many people started transacting through online banking and UPI from home instead of doing ATM transactions for social distancing. In such a situation, cyber criminals are making people their victims in different ways.

Keep a separate password for each account The central government issues advisories from time to time to avoid cyber crimes. The central government recently issued a warning saying that the passwords of different accounts like UPI, net banking, credit card and debit card etc. should be different. Let us tell you that many people use the same password everywhere. Because it is very easy to remember. But having a password increases the chances of fraud.

Select Strong Password – Many people make their passwords on the basis of date of birth, anniversary and other dates which is very weak and easy to hack. Therefore, whenever you create a password for online payment, keep the number, alpha bentic character and special character in it.

Do not share banking details The Central Government’s Twitter handle Cyber ​​Dost keeps giving tips to avoid cyber fraud. Recently, Cyber ​​Dost shared a post on Twitter handle and told that, one should not share his banking details with anyone. Apart from this, do not click on unknown links.


