Upik Lawanga, Indonesian Militant, Is Sentenced to Life in Prison
An Indonesian Islamist militant has been sentenced to life in prison by a court for plotting to bomb a market in 2005, killing 22 people.
Yupik Lavanga is a member of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Jemaah Islamia, a Southeast Asian terrorist group. Mr Lavanga, whose real name is Tawfiq Bulaga, was arrested last year after being away from authorities for more than a decade.
Jemaah Islamia carried out deadly attacks in Indonesia in the 2000s, including a bomb blast at a nightclub on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, most of them Australian tourists.
According to BenarNews, a news agency affiliated with the United States government-sponsored news service Radio Free Asia, Mr. Lavanga was found guilty on Wednesday. .
The largest of the three Sulawesi bombings took place in May 2005 at a market in Tentena, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. In other attacks, a total of seven people were killed in 2004 and 2006.
After leaving Sulawesi, Mr. Lavanga hid for several years as a duck farmer on the island of Sumatra, where he was eventually arrested, the Associated Press reported. His trial is set to begin this fall in the East Jakarta District Court.
The indictment does not mention the 2002 Bali nightclub bombing or another attack on the same island three years later, in which 20 people were killed, Benarnews reported.
Mr Lavanga argued in court that he had helped make the bombs but did not carry out the attacks and was only following orders from his superiors. He said he would appeal after the verdict.
Jemaah Islamia is a terrorist group that has bombed churches, hotels and other targets in Indonesia. A few weeks after the Bali nightclub bombing, in October 2002, former President George W. Bush The Bush administration formally declared it a “foreign terrorist organization.” In the same month, they arrested Abu Bakr Bashir, the leader of the group at the time.
U.S. officials said in a statement that Omar al-Faruq, an al Qaeda operative, had told CIA interrogations that Mr. Bashir had provided money, explosives and men for a number of terrorist plots, including plots to blow up the U.S. embassies in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. December 2001.
In January 2021, Mr Bashir was released from prison after serving two-thirds of his 15-year sentence for helping to set up a terrorist training camp.
Mr Bashir, now 83, was released a few weeks after the country’s anti-terrorism police arrested 23 other members of his group. One of them was Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, the 18-year-old leader in the Bali nightclub bombings.
