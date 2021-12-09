Upik Lawanga, Indonesian Militant, Is Sentenced to Life in Prison

An Indonesian Islamist militant has been sentenced to life in prison by a court for plotting to bomb a market in 2005, killing 22 people.

Yupik Lavanga is a member of the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Jemaah Islamia, a Southeast Asian terrorist group. Mr Lavanga, whose real name is Tawfiq Bulaga, was arrested last year after being away from authorities for more than a decade.

Jemaah Islamia carried out deadly attacks in Indonesia in the 2000s, including a bomb blast at a nightclub on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, most of them Australian tourists.

According to BenarNews, a news agency affiliated with the United States government-sponsored news service Radio Free Asia, Mr. Lavanga was found guilty on Wednesday. .