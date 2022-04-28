UPJEE 2022 Polytechnic Admission Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details at jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE (P) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates are given an additional 2 weeks to submit their application online. Candidates who have not yet applied for the UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Examination (UP Polytechnic Entrance Examination 2022) can now register online till April 30. To register online, one has to visit the official website jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.Usually, changes in the examination or application schedule are made through a public notice issued by the organizing body. However, the Council has not issued any official public notice regarding the extension of UP JEECUP 2022. Instead, a short announcement has been published on the official portal. According to the official website of UP JEECUP, the last date for online application has been extended to April 30, 2022. However, the council did not give a reason for the extension.

When will UPJEE Polytechnic exam be held?

JEECUP 2022 exam will be held from 06 to 12 June 2022. As per the schedule, UP JEECUP 2022 Admission Card will be issued to the registered candidates from 29th May 2022. The Polytechnic Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2022 Exam Date) will be held from 06 to 10 June 2022 as per the schedule of June 2022.

Earlier, this was the last date for registration

Earlier, the last date to apply for UP JEE Polytechnic 2022 was April 17. This was followed by repairs from 18 to 22 April 2022. The registration process started from 15th February.

Application fee

Examination will be conducted in groups A, E1 and E2, B to K and L. Candidates can submit one or a total of four applications in each group. The examination fee is Rs. 300 for unreserved candidates and Rs. 200 for reserved category candidates.

When will the result of UPJEE be announced?

According to the schedule, the answer key will be announced on June 13 and the result will be announced on June 17. The counseling process will take place between 20 June and 15 August. The 2022-2023 academic session will start from 1st August.

