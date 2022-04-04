UPJEE BEd 2022 Notification, Exam Date, Fee, Eligibility and Exam Pattern Update – UP BEd 2022: Great Relief for Yogi Government! 33% reduction in UPJEE BEd registration fee, find out when the exam?

There is good news for the candidates who are planning to get admission for BEd course in Uttar Pradesh. For Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University BEd Admission (MJPRU UPBEd Admission 2022) Entrance Examination 2022, Yogi Government has reduced the entrance examination fee by 33%. Online registration for UP BEd (UPJEE BEd 2022) can start from 15th April 2022. Candidates who want to get admission in UP B.Ed (UPBEd Admission 2022) can register online by visiting the official website of the university mjpru.ac.in.Recently, UP Higher Education Minister (Independent Charge) Yogendra Upadhyay said that it has been decided to reduce the entrance examination fee in the interest of the students. The UPJEE Bed notification will be released on April 15. The entrance test may be held in the first week of July 2022. Results could be announced on August 5. The counseling will be held from 10 to 25 August 2022. The academic session of BEd 2022-23 will start from 29th August. Millions of students can register for each UP B.Ed entrance exam. Last year, about 6 lakh candidates had applied.

Now how much fee will have to be paid for UPJEE BEd 2022

Candidates from General Category, Other Backward Classes and outside UP will now have to pay Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 1,500 to apply for BEd. The delay charge is Rs 1,600 as against Rs 2,500 earlier. For SC candidates, the application fee has been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 500 and from Rs 1250 to Rs 800 including delay fee. Also, all BEd eligible candidates will have to pay Rs 650 instead of Rs 1000 as counseling fee.

Who can apply?

Candidates for General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50% of the total marks. Candidates with a BE or BA Tech degree in Mathematics and Science as the main subject should have got at least 55% of the total marks. Candidates in Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) category should have a degree or post graduate degree from a recognized university.

Exam sample

The exam is conducted offline in two shifts, one in the morning and the other in the evening. Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 have 200 objective questions. Each paper will be of 3-3 hours. Each paper has four sections in 2 sections. For each correct answer, 2 marks will be given, but one third of the marks will be deducted as negative marking. Part-I is compulsory for all, while Part-II will be based on language i.e. Hindi or English and special category is Science, Arts, Commerce or Agriculture.

UP board’s paper leak – Balia’s DIOS seized