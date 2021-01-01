upnrhm.gov.in: NHM UP CHO Jobs: UP NHM Admission Card issued for recruitment of 2800 posts, here is the link – nhm up cho Recruitment Admission Card 2021 on upnrhm.gov.in

Highlights UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 Admission Card Issued.

The recruitment test will be held in September.

A total of 2800 posts are vacant.

NHM UP CHO Recruitment Admission Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM UP) has issued admission card for Community Health Officer Recruitment 2021 (NHM UP CHO Recruitment Admission Card 2021). Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can now download their tickets by visiting UPNHM’s official website upnrhm.gov.in.



UP NHM CHO recruitment exam will be held in September 2021. A total of 2800 vacancies will be filled for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at the Sub-Health Center level (HWCs). For this, the candidates have to complete a 6-month training certificate course for the first Community Health (CCHN) Nurse 2021-22 session. How to download NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Admission Card and important details are given below.

NHM UP CHO Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPNHM www.upnrhm.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download link for 2800 CHO Vacancies’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter the user ID and password here.

Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Learn the exam pattern here

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test (CBT). The 100-mark paper is divided into two parts (80 marks and 20 marks). The first part will ask questions from Professional Knowledge and the second part will ask questions related to General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer. Each question will have a mark and you will get 2 hours to complete the exam. There will be no negative marking in this recruitment exam. If shortlisted in computer based test, candidates will be called for document verification.

Also read:Recruitment for 50 posts of Assistant Professors in AIIMS, Salary up to Rs. 1.42 Lakh, Apply

Vacancy details

Community Health Officer (CHO) – Total 2800 posts

General Category – 1120 posts

EWS – 280

OBC – 756

Scheduled Castes (SC) – 588 posts

ST – 56 posts

Also read:Download JEECUP 2021 Admission Card from here, this is direct link

UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 Admission Download Link

Official website

Helpline number notification