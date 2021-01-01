upnrhm.gov.in: NHM UP CHO Jobs: UP NHM Admission Card issued for recruitment of 2800 posts, here is the link – nhm up cho Recruitment Admission Card 2021 on upnrhm.gov.in
- UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 Admission Card Issued.
- The recruitment test will be held in September.
- A total of 2800 posts are vacant.
UP NHM CHO recruitment exam will be held in September 2021. A total of 2800 vacancies will be filled for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) at the Sub-Health Center level (HWCs). For this, the candidates have to complete a 6-month training certificate course for the first Community Health (CCHN) Nurse 2021-22 session. How to download NHM UP CHO Recruitment 2021 Admission Card and important details are given below.
NHM UP CHO Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPNHM www.upnrhm.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download link for 2800 CHO Vacancies’ link.
Step 3: A new page will open, enter the user ID and password here.
Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Learn the exam pattern here
Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test (CBT). The 100-mark paper is divided into two parts (80 marks and 20 marks). The first part will ask questions from Professional Knowledge and the second part will ask questions related to General Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness and Basic Computer. Each question will have a mark and you will get 2 hours to complete the exam. There will be no negative marking in this recruitment exam. If shortlisted in computer based test, candidates will be called for document verification.
Vacancy details
Community Health Officer (CHO) – Total 2800 posts
General Category – 1120 posts
EWS – 280
OBC – 756
Scheduled Castes (SC) – 588 posts
ST – 56 posts
UP NHM CHO Recruitment 2021 Admission Download Link
Official website
Helpline number notification
