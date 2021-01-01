UPPCL Admit Card 2021: Admit Card of CBT Exam for the post of Assistant Accountant and Assistant Engineer released at upenergy.in. Download with these steps

UPPCL Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card of written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Accountant under Advertisement No. 05/VSA/2020/AA/Backlog and Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil under Advertisement No. 08/VSA/2020/AE/Civil . The candidates who had applied for these examinations can visit the official website of UPPCL. upenergy.in You can download the admit card through

A total of 44 posts will be recruited through this process. In which 33 posts of Assistant Accountant and 11 posts of Assistant Engineer are included. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of online written test and personal interview. All the candidates to appear in the written exam can download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPPCL Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of UPPCL, upenergy.in.

Step 2: Then click on the Vacancy/Result tab appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT AGAINST ADVT. 05/VSA/2020/AA/Backlog or DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL AGAINST ADVT. 08/VSA/2020/AE/CIVIL’ link.

Step 5: Now a login window will appear in front of you.

Step 6: Here enter your User ID and Password and click on Login button.

Step 7: UPPCL Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 8: Now you can download your admit card and take a print out.

Candidates will be able to check the date and time of the exam conducted by UPPCL in the admit card. Candidates can check here and on the official website for latest updates.

