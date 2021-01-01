UPPCL Answer Key 2021: Answer Key released of online exam for the post of Junior Engineer. Download with these steps

UPPCL Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the answer key for the online examination conducted for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) in Electrical Cadre. the candidate who UPPCL JE Exam 2021 had appeared in the exam, he is now on the official website upenergy.in UPPCL JE Answer Key 2021 can check.

After considering all the objections UPPCL JE Result 2021 will be issued. Candidates who are successful in this exam will be called for document verification. All the candidates can download the answer key through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPPCL JE Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of UPPCL, upenergy.in.

Step 2: After that click on the ‘Vacancy/Result’ tab appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Here ‘DOWNLOAD RESPONSE KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT NO. 07/VSA/2020/JE/E&M” link.

Step 4: Now again another page will open in front of you. Here you enter your User ID and Password and click on the Login button.

Step 5: Now you UPPCL Junior Engineer Answer Key 2021 can download.

Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification for the recruitment of various posts of Director in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in by 28 September 2021. The application process has been started from 13th September.

