UPPCL Jobs: UP Electricity Department has released a total of 115 posts, will get the same salary under 7th CPC – power jobs, uppcl recruitment to fill 115 engineer posts 2021, salary under 7th CPC

UPPCL Jobs: UP Electricity Department has released a total of 115 posts, will get the same salary under 7th CPC

Highlights UPPCL Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Vacancies for Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts.

Salary will be as per 7th pay commission.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021, 7th Pay Commission Jobs: There is a huge opportunity to get a government job in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued notification for 2021 recruitment of Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in.



More than 100 vacancies will be filled through the UP Electricity Department Recruitment 2021 (Electric Jobs) campaign. Online application for UPPCL jobs will start from 12th November and will continue till 2nd December 2021. Candidates can submit application fee till December 4. The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBT) may be conducted in the second week of January 2022. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. A direct link to the detailed notification is given below.

UPPSL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details (uppcl vacancy 2021 details)

Total Vacancies – 115

Junior Engineer (Trainee) – 71 posts

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) – 44 posts

Who can apply?

To apply for the post of Junior Engineer Trainee Electrical one must have Diploma in Electrical Engineering. For the post of Assistant Engineer Trainee, one must have a degree in Electrical, Electrical and Telecommunication and Computer Science or Information Technology from any recognized University or Institute. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age limit on 01 January 2021

Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years.

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) – Minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years.

According to the 7th Pay Commission, you will get this much salary

Junior Engineer – Rs

Assistant Engineer – Rs. 59500 (Pay Matrix Level-10)

Selection process

The selection process will include a computer based test and a personal interview. The selection list will be based on the CBT and the marks obtained in the interview. The selected candidates will have to undergo a training period for a period as decided by the UPPCL.

Application fee

General category candidates and candidates from other states will have to pay Rs 1180 as application fee, while SC category candidates will have to pay Rs 826 and PH category candidates will have to pay Rs 12.

