uppcl Jobs: UPPCL Jobs 2022: Find out hundreds of vacancies, salaries and qualifications for the post of Assistant Engineer in UP Power Department – Uppcl Recruitment 2022 Outside Notification for Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Power Job Details

UPPCL Jobs 2022: UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification for Assistant Engineer Posts
Highlights
- Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department has issued notification for UPPACL Recruitment 2022.
- Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Engineer.
- You can apply online from January 11.
According to the notification issued by UPPCL, online application for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) will start from 11 January 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 31st January 2022. The application fee collection process through SBI challan will be offline till February 2, 2022. You can check the direct link of UPPCL job notification below.
Eligibility and age limit required for application
For UPPCL Assistant Engineer recruitment, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. The minimum age limit is 21 and the maximum is 40 years. Reserved categories will be exempted from higher age limit.
Application fee
1180 for General, OBC, Economically Weaker Section. Application fee is Rs. 826 for SC, ST candidates and Rs. 12 for disabled candidates.
UPPCL AE Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
Written examination will be conducted for selection for the posts of UPPCL AE. All objective questions will be asked in this exam. The exam can be taken in the last week of February 2022.
Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)
Candidates for these posts will be paid a salary of Rs. 59,500 / – per month (Level-10). Following is the link for vacancy notification and online application.
UPPCL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification
Official website
