uppcl Jobs: UPPCL Jobs 2022: Find out hundreds of vacancies, salaries and qualifications for the post of Assistant Engineer in UP Power Department – Uppcl Recruitment 2022 Outside Notification for Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Power Job Details

Highlights Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department has issued notification for UPPACL Recruitment 2022.

Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Engineer.

You can apply online from January 11.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: There is a golden opportunity to get a job in Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has published the notification of Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022. Young people studying engineering have a good chance of getting a government job in UP. The recruitment drive will fill more than 100 posts of Assistant Engineers in UPPCL.



According to the notification issued by UPPCL, online application for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) will start from 11 January 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPCL upenergy.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 31st January 2022. The application fee collection process through SBI challan will be offline till February 2, 2022. You can check out the direct link to the UPPCL job notification below.

Also read: UP Police Vacancies 2022: More than 2000 vacancies in UP Police, 10th, 12th pass also application, see details





Eligibility and age limit required for application

For UPPCL Assistant Engineer recruitment, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. The minimum age limit is 21 and the maximum is 40 years. Reserved categories will be exempted from higher age limit.

Application fee

1180 for General, OBC, Economically Weaker Section. Application fee is Rs. 826 for SC, ST candidates and Rs. 12 for disabled candidates.

Also read: UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper Recruitment in UP Police, more than 900 posts, up to Rs. 1.12

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Written examination will be conducted for selection for the posts of UPPCL AE. All objective questions will be asked in this exam. The exam can be taken in the last week of February 2022.

Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)

Candidates for these posts will be paid a salary of Rs. 59,500 / – per month (Level-10). Following is the link for vacancy notification and online application.

UPPCL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Official website