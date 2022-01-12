uppcl Jobs: UPPCL Jobs 2022: Find out hundreds of vacancies, salaries and qualifications for the post of Assistant Engineer in UP Power Department – Uppcl Recruitment 2022 Outside Notification for Assistant Engineer Posts, Check Power Job Details

Highlights Uttar Pradesh Electrical energy Department has issued notification for UPPACL Recruitment 2022.

Purposes are invited for the post of Assistant Engineer.

You’ll be able to apply on-line from January 11.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh has a golden alternative to get a job in the energy sector. Uttar Pradesh Power Company Restricted (UPPCL) has printed the notification of Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022. Younger individuals learning engineering have a great probability of getting a authorities job in UP. The recruitment drive will fill greater than 100 posts of Assistant Engineers in UPPCL.



In accordance with the notification issued by UPPCL, on-line software for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) will begin from 11 January 2022. Eligible candidates can apply on-line via the official web site of UPPCL upenergy.in. and eligible candidates can apply on-line on or earlier than thirty first January 2022. The applying charge assortment course of via SBI challan will likely be offline until February 2, 2022. You’ll be able to test out the direct hyperlink to the UPPCL job notification under.

Additionally learn: UP Police Vacancies 2022: Greater than 2000 vacancies in UP Police, tenth, twelfth cross additionally software, see particulars





Eligibility and age restrict required for software

For UPPCL Assistant Engineer recruitment, candidates will need to have a Bachelor’s diploma in Civil Engineering. The minimal age restrict is 21 and the most is 40 years. Reserved classes will likely be exempted from greater age restrict.

Software charge

Common, OBC, 1180 for the economically weaker part. Software charge is Rs. 826 for SC, ST candidates and Rs. 12 for disabled candidates.

Additionally learn: UP Police Recruitment 2022: Bumper Recruitment in UP Police, greater than 900 posts, as much as Rs. 1.12

UPPCL AE Recruitment 2022 Choice Course of

Written examination will likely be performed for choice for the posts of UPPCL AE. All goal questions will likely be requested in this examination. The examination might be taken in the final week of February 2022.

Find out how a lot you receives a commission (pay scale)

Candidates for these posts will likely be paid a wage of Rs. 59,500 / – per thirty days (Degree-10). Following is the hyperlink for emptiness notification and on-line software.

UPPCL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Official web site