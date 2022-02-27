UPPCL Junior Engineer Answer Key 2022 Out – UPPCL JE Jobs: UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 Answer Key has been released, this is the download link

The answer key of UPPCL Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment has come out. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released UPPCL JE Answer Key on their official website upenergy.in. Candidates appearing in the recruitment test held on 21st February 2021 can now visit the official website to check and download the answer key. The direct link to download the answer key will be active until 28 February 2022.Online application for UPPCL Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment started from 03 February 2021. The deadline to apply was February 23, 2021. The applications of the applicants were issued on 10 February 2022 and the examination was held on 21 February 2022. After downloading the answer key, candidates can register objections (if any) with the help of the link provided on the official website. The deadline for filing objections is February 28, 2022 at 11:55 p.m. The objection link will no longer be available. Click the + button on the ‘Objections’ tab to register your objection.

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2022: Learn how to download

Step 1: First go to the official website of upenergy.in.

Step 2: Click on the blank space or results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Download Response Key and Upload Feedback’ link for ADVT.01 / VSA / 2021 / JE / CIVIL vs ‘Junior Engineer (Training) Civil’ post here.

Step 4: Click on the Download Answer Key link here.

Step 5: Login with your application number and password.

Step 6: The answer key will open on the screen.

Step 7: Check it out and download.

Vacancy details

A total of 21 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Architecture) will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 10 posts for general category, 05 posts for OBC, 02 posts for EWS and 04 posts for SC.

That’s the salary

The selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs. 44900 per month as per 7th Pay Commission. Apart from this HRA, DA and other allowances will also be availed as per UPPCL rules.

Click here to download UPPCL JE Answer Key 2022-