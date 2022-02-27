UPPCL Junior Engineer Answer Key 2022 Out – UPPCL JE Jobs: UPPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 Answer Key has been released, this is the download link
Online application for UPPCL Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment started from 03 February 2021. The deadline to apply was February 23, 2021. The applications of the applicants were issued on 10 February 2022 and the examination was held on 21 February 2022. After downloading the answer key, candidates can register objections (if any) with the help of the link provided on the official website. The deadline for filing objections is February 28, 2022 at 11:55 p.m. The objection link will no longer be available. Click the + button on the ‘Objections’ tab to register your objection.
UPPCL JE Answer Key 2022: Learn how to download
Step 1: First go to the official website of upenergy.in.
Step 2: Click on the blank space or results link on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on ‘Download Response Key and Upload Feedback’ link for ADVT.01 / VSA / 2021 / JE / CIVIL vs ‘Junior Engineer (Training) Civil’ post here.
Step 4: Click on the Download Answer Key link here.
Step 5: Login with your application number and password.
Step 6: The answer key will open on the screen.
Step 7: Check it out and download.
Vacancy details
A total of 21 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Architecture) will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 10 posts for general category, 05 posts for OBC, 02 posts for EWS and 04 posts for SC.
That’s the salary
The selected candidates will be paid a salary of Rs. 44900 per month as per 7th Pay Commission. Apart from this HRA, DA and other allowances will also be availed as per UPPCL rules.
Click here to download UPPCL JE Answer Key 2022-
