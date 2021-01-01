UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Director Posts at upenergy.in before 28 September. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Candidates selected on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 182200 to Rs 224100 per month.



UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification for the recruitment of various posts of Director in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website upenergy.in by 28 September 2021. The application process has been started from today i.e. 13th September.

Through this process, recruitment will be done on the posts of directors in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management and Administration, Project and Commercial, Operation, Work and Project. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 182200 to Rs 224100 per month.

For recruitment to the post of Director (IT), a candidate should have BE / B.Tech. / ME / M.Tech / MBA degree. Whereas, MBA / CA / ICWA in Finance for Director (Finance) and B.Tech for the post of Director (Commercial) or equivalent degree in Electrical / Mechanical / Telecommunication / Instrumentation / Electronics / Computer Engineering / Industrial and Product Engineering. Whereas, for the post of Director (Personal Management and Administration), the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 60 years for recruitment to various posts of director. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

UPPCL Director Recruitment 2021 All interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website upenergy.in on or before 28 September. Applications made after this date will not be accepted. For any information related to this recruitment candidate email id [email protected] You can contact through

