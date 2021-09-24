UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various Director Posts at upenergy.in. Check here for latest updates

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of directors in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website on or before 28 September 2021. upenergy.in You can apply online. The application process has been started from 13th September.

According to the official notification, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Lucknow, UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited Lucknow, UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited Lucknow, Paschim Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Meerut, Dakshinachal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Agra, KESCO Limited Kanpur, Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Varanasi and Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Lucknow will be recruiting for the posts of Directors in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Finance, Commercial, Personal Management and Administration, Project and Commercial, Operation, Work and Project.

UPPCL Director Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have a degree of BE / B.Tech / BCA / ME / M.Tech etc. The educational qualification is different for all the posts, so candidates can check the official notification for detailed information. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should not be more than 60 years as on 1 January 2021 for recruitment to various posts of director. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 182200 to Rs 224100 per month.

All interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website upenergy.in till 28 September. Before applying all the candidates must check their eligibility. For any information related to this recruitment, candidates can contact through email id [email protected]

