UPPCL Recruitment 2021: UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for ARO, Camp Assistant and Assistant Accountant Posts at upenergy.in

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the notification on its official website for recruitment to the post of Camp Assistant Grade III, Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Assistant Accountant (AA). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to these posts through online mode only.

This recruitment process is being done to recruit 303 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for ARO, 49 for Camp Assistant Grade 3 and 240 for Assistant Accountant. Out of vacant posts of Assistant Review Officer (ARO), 9 posts are unreserved, 3 posts are reserved for OBC category candidates and 2 posts are reserved for SC candidates. Out of 240 posts of Assistant Accountant, 109 posts are reserved for unreserved category, 24 posts for EWS candidates, 56 posts for OBC candidates, 4 posts for Sc category candidates and 3 posts for ST category candidates. Of the total 49 posts of Camp Assistant Grade III, 27 posts are reserved for unreserved category candidates, 16 posts for OBC category candidates, 4 posts for EWS candidates and 2 posts for ST candidates. For full details of vacancies, candidates refer official notification.

To apply for the post of Camp Assistant Grade III, candidates must be Graduate in any stream in any recognized University in India with 60 words per minute in Hindi Stenographer. To apply for the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO), candidates must have graduation in any discipline with Hindi typing of 30 words per minute. To apply for the post of Assistant Accountant (AA), candidates must have a graduation in commerce. The selected candidates for the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) will be given a pay scale of Rs 36,800. The selected candidates for the post of Assistant Accountant (AA) will be given a pay scale of Rs 29,800 to 94300. For more details of educational qualification candidates refer official notification.

To apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2021, the minimum age of the candidates is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) upenergy.in on or before the last date. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before filling the online application form.

