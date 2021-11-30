uppcl results: uppcl results 2021 to fill a total of 608 vacancies, at the direct link

Highlights UPPCL recruitment test results announced.

Total 608 posts for Technician (Electrical).

The schedule for the next process will be announced soon.

UPPCL Results 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the results of Technician (Electrical) Recruitment Examination (UPPCL TE Result 2021). Candidates appearing in this recruitment test can now view their result (UPPCL result) on the official website of UPPCL i.e. upenergy.in. Through this recruitment drive (UPPCL TE Recruitment 2020) 608 vacancies will be filled. Information on how to check the results and further process can be seen here.



The UPPCL Technician Electrical Recruitment 2020 Exam in Online Mode (CBT) was conducted on 19, 20, 27 and 28 March 2021. The board has announced the final list of selected candidates on its website. The direct link of UPPCL TG 2 Result 2021 is given below.

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: Direct recruitment in Railways for 12th pass, will get the same salary under 7th CPC

How to Download UPPCL Results 2021: Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: Visit UPPCL’s official website upenergy.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Spaces / Results’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘List of selected candidates for the post of Technician-Electrical’ against Advertising No. 03 / vsa / Technician (Electrical) which flashes here.

Step 4: The result will open on the PDF screen.

Step 5: Check your roll number, download PDF and print it for further reference.

UPPCL technicians interview soon

Candidates who have qualified for the online recruitment test will now be called for interview. The date and time of the interview will be published on the official website. Candidates who have passed the exam are advised to keep an eye on the website. Candidates can check the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for further selection process by going to the direct link.

Also Read: Rajasthan Government Jobs: Bumper Government Jobs in Rajasthan, a total of 588 vacancies for various posts, see details

Let us know that online application for UPPCL Technician Recruitment was invited from 1st July 2020 to 4th August 2020. The result is announced on the basis of the objections received against CBT and Answer Key.

Direct link to UPPCL Technician Results 2021

Official website