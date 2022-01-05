Upper East Side shooting: 20-year-old found inside car with gunshot wound
Authorities say the 20-year-old victim was discovered on First Avenue and East 96th Street on the Upper East Side around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his right leg while sitting in the vehicle.
He was taken to Weill Cornell in stable condition.
RELATED | Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn
Shortly after, police say they recovered a firearm on East 84th Street and First Avenue.
Police are trying to figure out if the weapon was discharged by a suspect or if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
They are also looking to determine if the weapon that was recovered is connected to the shooting victim.
———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Upper #East #Side #shooting #20yearold #car #gunshot #wound
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.