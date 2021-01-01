UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment: Instructions of Allahabad High Court for UP Police Recruitment, this rule may change

The process of recruitment in UP Police is going on. There may be change in the rules of police constable recruitment. The Allahabad High Court has directed to consider this. The Allahabad High Court has asked the state government to consider measuring the height of the candidates twice in the UP Police Constable, Head Constable Service of Uttar Pradesh Civil Police and PAC Constable Recruitment. The court said that there is no justification for measuring the height of a candidate twice in the same recruitment examination.

A petition was filed in the High Court to measure the length in the recruitment of Police Constable. This petition was filed by Aman Kumar. According to Aman Kumar’s lawyer, Aman had applied for UP Police constable recruitment. In the physical test, Aman’s height was found to be less than the prescribed standard of 168 cms. For this he had filed a petition in the High Court. On the orders of a single bench of the court, the CMO formed a medical board. When the length was measured by the medical board, it came more than 168 centimeters. On this, the court has directed to consider his appointment. At the same time, the state government also challenged this order in a special appeal.

The division bench said that when the medical examination has been conducted by the order of the single bench, it cannot be ignored. But the government should reconsider that there is no justification for measuring height in both physical efficiency and medical examination. Because if there is a difference in the result of both, then the examination of the recruitment board will become contradictory in itself. In many states the measurement of height and chest is done only once. This order has been given by Acting Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice SC Sharma while dismissing the special appeal of the state government.

The post UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment: Instructions of Allahabad High Court for UP Police Recruitment, this rule may change appeared first on Jansatta.

#UPPRPB #Police #Recruitment #Instructions #Allahabad #High #Court #Police #Recruitment #rule #change