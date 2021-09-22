UPPSC Admit Card 2021: Admit card for Staff Nurse Exam released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check here for exam pattern and other details

UPPSC Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the examination to be conducted for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade 2. candidates who have UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 had applied for, he is now on the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in Through UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 can download.

This examination will be conducted by the commission on October 3, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Meerut in the state. UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern Talking about, a total of 180 questions of 85 marks will be asked from the candidates in this exam. In which, there will be 30 questions from General Knowledge, 30 questions from General Hindi and 120 questions from Main Subject Nursing. Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete this paper.

In order to appear in this exam, candidates need to carry two passport size photographs along with the original ID proof and photo copy in addition to the admit card. All the candidates can download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all, candidates visit the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. Click on the link ‘A-4/E-1/2021, STAFF NURSE / SISTER GRADE – 2 (MALE / FEMALE) EXAM -2021’.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Here fill all the required information and click on submit button.

Step 5: Now you UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021 You can download and take a print out.

A total of 3012 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, there are 341 posts for male candidates and 2671 posts for female candidates. The commission had sought applications from candidates for recruitment to these posts from July 16 to September 3, 2021. For more details you can check the official website.

