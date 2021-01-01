UPPSC Admit Card 2021: Admit Card released for GIC Pre Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download with these steps

UPPSC Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of Lecturer Government Inter College Pre Exam 2020. candidates who have UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Now they can download the GIC Admit Card through the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Written Examination for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer will be conducted by the Commission on 19 September 2021 from 11 AM to 1 PM at 16 centers at Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Prayagraj and Sitapur. will be conducted in shifts. UPPSC GIC Exam Pattern Talking about, 120 questions of total 300 marks are asked in the exam. In which, there are 80 questions from General Studies and 40 questions from Optional Subjects. Candidates are given 2 hours to solve this exam. All the candidates can download their admit card through these steps on the official website to appear in the exam.

How to download UPPSC GIC Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: After this ‘Admit Card’ appearing on the home page :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. Click on the link ‘A-3/E-1/2020, LECTURER (MALE / FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE, (PRE) EXAM – 2020’.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you. Here fill the required details like registration number, date of birth etc and click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’.

Step 4: Now you can download and take print out of UPPSC GIC Admit Card 2020.

A total of 1473 posts will be recruited by the commission in various branches including English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Sanskrit, Economics, Geography, History, Sociology, Education and Urdu. For more details candidates can check the official website.

