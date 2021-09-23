UPPSC Admit Card 2021: UPPSC Admit Card 2021 released for Staff Nurse Sister Exam at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for Staff Nurse or Sister Grade II exam on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card till October 3, 2021. Candidates who have applied for this exam can download the admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC 2021 exam is being conducted to fill 3,012 vacancies of both male and female for the post of Staff Nurse or Sister. The application process for these posts was started from July 16, 2021 and the last date to apply was September 3, 2021.

Candidates must note that they have to carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Apart from this, the exam will be conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols like wearing of masks, maintaining distance and other rules. The UPPSC 2021 exam for Staff Nurse or Sister Grade II will be of objective type. Candidates will be given two hours for this exam.

UPPSC Admit Card 2021: By these steps you will be able to download the admit card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: The link on the homepage “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021, STAFF NURSE /SISTER GRADE-2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM-2021.” Click on

Step 3: A new window will open in front of the candidates. Candidates have to log in with their details like registration number, date of birth.

Step 4: After this the admit card will be displayed on the screen of the candidates. Candidates download it.

Step 5: Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference. Without the admit card, the entry in the exam hall will not be allowed.

UPPSC written exam will be conducted for subjects like General Knowledge, Hindi and Nursing. The exam will be conducted for 85 marks. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed syllabus before appearing for the examination. 120 questions will be asked from Nursing out of total 170 questions. Candidates will also be asked questions from Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Elementary Mathematics and other subjects.

