UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key 2021 Out: know here How to Download direct link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the answer key of Combined State Agricultural Service (PRE) Exam 2020 conducted for the post of District Horticulture Officer, Principal and Senior Technical Assistant. Candidates can download the UPPSC Answer Key from the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The link to check UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key is given below. Candidates can directly download the UPPSC Answer Key through the link given below.

If a candidate has any objection against the prescribed answer sheet he/she can submit his/her objection through offline mode in the prescribed format by hand or by post to Arvind Kumar Mishra, Controller of Examinations, UPPSC. The last date for submission of objections is 16 August 2021 till 5 PM. UPPSC Agriculture Service Preliminary Exam was held on 01 August 2021 at 3 centers Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

How to Download UPPSC Agriculture Service Answer Key 2021

To download the answer key, first of all visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’, click on it. On clicking, a new page will open.

Now select your series here.

Now download your answer key.

Direct Link to Check Answer Key https://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidateHomePage.html Is.





