UPPSC Answer Key 2021: Answer Key released for GIC Lecturer Exam. Download with these steps

UPPSC Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of the written examination conducted for recruitment to the post of lecturer under Government Inter College. The candidates who appeared in this examination can now check the official website of the commission. uppsc.up.nic.in Through UPPSC GIC Answer Key 2021 can download.

If the candidates who appeared in this exam have objection against any answer then they can submit their objection through offline mode till 5 PM of 13 October 2021. All the candidates can download the answer key through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPPSC Lecturer GIC Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all, candidates visit the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: After that click on the link ‘Click here to view Key Answer Sheet’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: After this a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Now you can check and download the UPPSC Answer Key 2021.

Through this process, a total of 1473 posts will be recruited in various branches including English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Sanskrit, Economics, Geography, History, Sociology, Education and Urdu.

Written Examination for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer will be conducted by the Commission on 19 September 2021 from 11 AM to 1 PM at 16 centers at Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Prayagraj and Sitapur. was conducted in shifts. In this exam 120 questions were asked for a total of 300 marks. In which, 80 questions were from General Studies and 40 questions from Optional Subjects. Candidates were given 2 hours to solve this exam. Check official website for more details.

