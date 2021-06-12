UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED





UPPSC Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee (UPPSC) has introduced a revised examination calendar for the recruitment exams that will probably be carried out in 2021 and 2022. The UPPSC revised examination schedule has been launched on the official web site at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go to the above-mentioned web site and test the UPPSC examination dates 2021. Notably, the UPPSC recruitment exams will probably be held between July 2021 and April 2022. The exams have been earlier postponed in wake of the pandemic. One of the vital essential exams within the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Companies) PCS 2021 preliminary examination which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Vary Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary examination will even be carried out on the identical date because the UP PCS. Additionally Learn – UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card OUT At uppsc.up.nic.in | Test Particulars Right here

Candidates can test the revised UPPSC Exam dates 2021-2022 under: