UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED

UPPSC Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee (UPPSC) has introduced a revised examination calendar for the recruitment exams that will probably be carried out in 2021 and 2022. The UPPSC revised examination schedule has been launched on the official web site at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go to the above-mentioned web site and test the UPPSC examination dates 2021. Notably, the UPPSC recruitment exams will probably be held between July 2021 and April 2022. The exams have been earlier postponed in wake of the pandemic. One of the vital essential exams within the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Companies) PCS 2021 preliminary examination which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Vary Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary examination will even be carried out on the identical date because the UP PCS. Additionally Learn – UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card OUT At uppsc.up.nic.in | Test Particulars Right here

Candidates can test the revised UPPSC Exam dates 2021-2022 under:

(*14*)

Exam Title

Revised Dates

Unani Medical Officer Screening 2018

July 25, 2021

State Agriculture Companies Preliminary Exam 2020

August 01, 2021

Spokesperson, (Male/Feminine) State Inter School Prelims examination 2020

September 19, 2021

Employees Nurse (Male/Feminine) examination 2021

October 03, 2021

UPPSC PCS preliminary examination/ ACF/RFO prelims examination 2021

October 24, 2021

Sambhagiya Adhikari examination 2020

November 21, 2021

State Agriculture Companies Mains Exam 2020

November 26, 2021 onwards

Assessment Officer/ Assistant Assessment Officer Prelims 2021

December 05, 2021

Spokesperson, (Male/Feminine) State Inter School mains examination 2020

December 19, 2021

Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening take a look at 2019

January 09, 2022

UPPSC PCS mains 2021

January 28, 2022

ACF/RFO mains 2021

March 07, 2022 onwards

Spokesperson, State Diploma School (Screening) examination 2020

April 03, 2022

Assessment Officer/ Assistant Assessment Officer Mains 2021

April 10, 2022 onwards

