UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Revised Schedule For 14 Exams ANNOUNCED
UPPSC Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee (UPPSC) has introduced a revised examination calendar for the recruitment exams that will probably be carried out in 2021 and 2022. The UPPSC revised examination schedule has been launched on the official web site at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go to the above-mentioned web site and test the UPPSC examination dates 2021. Notably, the UPPSC recruitment exams will probably be held between July 2021 and April 2022. The exams have been earlier postponed in wake of the pandemic. One of the vital essential exams within the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Companies) PCS 2021 preliminary examination which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Vary Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary examination will even be carried out on the identical date because the UP PCS. Additionally Learn – UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card OUT At uppsc.up.nic.in | Test Particulars Right here
Candidates can test the revised UPPSC Exam dates 2021-2022 under:
|
Exam Title
|
Revised Dates
|
Unani Medical Officer Screening 2018
|
July 25, 2021
|
State Agriculture Companies Preliminary Exam 2020
|
August 01, 2021
|
Spokesperson, (Male/Feminine) State Inter School Prelims examination 2020
|
September 19, 2021
|
Employees Nurse (Male/Feminine) examination 2021
|
October 03, 2021
|
UPPSC PCS preliminary examination/ ACF/RFO prelims examination 2021
|
October 24, 2021
|
Sambhagiya Adhikari examination 2020
|
November 21, 2021
|
State Agriculture Companies Mains Exam 2020
|
November 26, 2021 onwards
|
Assessment Officer/ Assistant Assessment Officer Prelims 2021
|
December 05, 2021
|
Spokesperson, (Male/Feminine) State Inter School mains examination 2020
|
December 19, 2021
|
Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening take a look at 2019
|
January 09, 2022
|
UPPSC PCS mains 2021
|
January 28, 2022
|
ACF/RFO mains 2021
|
March 07, 2022 onwards
|
Spokesperson, State Diploma School (Screening) examination 2020
|
April 03, 2022
|
Assessment Officer/ Assistant Assessment Officer Mains 2021
|
April 10, 2022 onwards