UPPSC Lecturer Aashram Paddhati Admit Card 2021 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, here is the download direct link

UPPSC Admit Card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card along with the application status of Preliminary Examination for the recruitment of Lecturer/Lecturer in UP Rajkiya Ashram System Inter College. Candidates can download the UPPSC Ashram System Admit Card from uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can download the UPPSC Admit Card from the UPPSC Lecturer Ashram Methodology Admit Card link given below. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

It is noteworthy that UPPSC Lecturer Exam is scheduled on 26 September 2021 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 1 PM in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Candidates can check their time and center on their admit card. Candidates must bring one photo copy along with the original valid ID proof to the exam center.

UPPSC Lecturer Ashram System Exam Pattern

Number of Questions – There will be 120 questions 80 from General Studies and 40 from Optional Subjects.

Numbers – There are total 300 marks of the exam

Time – Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam

Negative Marking – For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Candidates who qualify in the UPPSC Lecture Prelims Exam will be called for Mains Exam.

How to Download UPPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2021

Candidates visit the official website of UPPSC -uppsc.up.nic.in to download the admit card.

There you will get ‘ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. Click on the link ‘A-3/E-1/2021, LECTURER GOVERNMENT ASHRAM PADDHATI INTER COLLEGE (PRE) EXAM-2021’.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

Now click on the link to download the admit card.

Now you will be able to download UPPSC Spokesperson Admit Card 2021.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had invited applications for recruitment to 124 posts of Lecturer/Spokesperson from 18 June to 19 July 2021.

The direct link to download the admit card is https://uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx.

