UPPSC New Notification: UPPSC has issued notification to fill 281 posts, age limit is 40 years, check details here – UPPSC New Notification: UPPSC has issued notification to fill 281 posts, age limit is 40 years

UPPSC State Engineering Services Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released a short notification for State Engineering Services Examination 2021 (SES Exam 2021) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. A total of 281 posts are going to be filled through this exam under various government departments of the state. UPPSC SES Online application process from today i.e. 13 August 2021 uppsc.up.nic.in But it has started. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to register for UPPSC AE Recruitment 2021 till 10 September 2021. However, the last date to submit the application form is 13 September 2021.

Candidates will be able to check educational qualification, age limit, application process, exam details once the detailed notification is available on the official website. Through this recruitment process, 271 posts of Assistant Engineering Recruitment and 10 posts of Assistant Engineering Special Recruitment are to be filled. Talking about studies, candidates should have a BE / BTech degree in the relevant stream / branch. Must be between 21 to 40 years from this recruitment process. Talking about the selection, the candidates will be selected on the basis of the exam.

Talking about important dates UPPSC AE The online applications for the same have started from today 13th August. There itself UPPSC AE The last date for registration for applications is September 10. The fee for the exam is also to be paid by 10 September 2021. Whereas, candidates can submit the completed form till 13 September 2021. At the same time, the date of the exam has not been announced yet.





