UPPSC Notification 2021: New notification released for Additional Private Secretary at uppsc.up.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

UPPSC Notification 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Additional Private Secretary (APS) The new notice for the recruitment has been released on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this process, 176 posts of Additional Private Secretary will be recruited in UP Secretariat. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 9300 to Rs 34800 per month. In addition to the basic pay, the candidates will also get a grade pay of Rs 4800. Let us inform that the recruitment notification was issued by the commission on 13 December 2013 itself. Candidates who have given advertisement no. A-6/E-1/2013 Only those applications who had applied earlier will be considered. New applications will not be accepted for this.

According to the official notification, for the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. Also should have shorthand speed of 80 words per minute and typing speed of 25 words per minute. Also must have computer knowledge equivalent to computer certificate course of DOEACC. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 40 years as on 1st July 2013. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

tell that UPPSC APS Recruitment 2013 Under 1047 candidates were declared successful for the computer test in the third stage. However, even before the test, the candidates had filed a petition in the court, after which the process could not be completed. After this, the commission had canceled the examination by issuing a notice on August 24. For more information related to this recruitment, candidates can check the official website.

