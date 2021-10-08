UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021: UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the UPPCS Admit Card 2021 on its official website. Candidates, who are going to attend Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (Pre) Examination-2021 on 24th October 2021 (Sunday) can download the UPPCS Admit Card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) – uppsc.up.nic. You can download from .in.

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021: Download the candidates with these steps

Step 1: Candidates first of all visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: The link given on the website ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. Click on ‘A-1/E-1/2021 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2021’.

Step 3: Candidates log in using their date of birth and registration number etc.

Step 4: Candidates will have their UP PCS Prelims Admit Card in front of them. Candidates download it and take a print out of it.

UPPSC has conducted this recruitment drive to fill 400 vacancies of Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecution Officer (Transport), District Basic Education Officer / Associate DIOS and other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), etc. has driven.

The pre-exam will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase of General Studies, 150 questions of 200 marks will be asked for which candidates will be given 2 hours to solve. Whereas the second paper will be of General Studies (CSAT), in which candidates will have to solve 100 questions of 200 marks. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to solve these questions.

