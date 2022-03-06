Education

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021: UP PCS main exam will start from 23rd March, consisting of 7688 out of 7 lakh exams.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) United States / Higher Subordinate Service (General Selection) Main Examination (UPSC PCS) 2021 will be held from 23rd March. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from January 28 to January 31. But Kovid pushed it forward. A total of 7688 candidates are expected to appear in the UPPSC PCS Main Examination 2021, who qualified for the preliminary examination.

UPSC PCS 2021 Exam Date and Subject
Commission Secretary Jagdish said that General Hindi and Essay Examination will be held on 23rd March, General Studies First and General Studies 2nd Question Paper on 24th March, General Studies 3rd Question Paper and General Studies 4th Question Paper on 25th March and First and Second Examination of Selected Subjects on 25th March. . Question Paper The second question paper examination will be held on 27th March.

UPSC PCS exam times
According to the information given by the secretary of the commission Jagdish, this examination will be conducted in two sessions. According to the new schedule, the first session will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The test will be conducted at centers in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad districts.

Exam sample
The Secretary said that all the question papers of all the elective subjects of this examination will have 2 sections. In which candidates are required to solve Question No. 1 in Section 1 and Question No. 5 in Section 2 and special instructions will be given in both Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit question papers in the language of the subject concerned. As well as in English.

About 7 lakh candidates had applied
Let us know that the result of UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination was declared on 01 December 2021. 6 lakh 91 thousand 173 candidates had registered for the preliminary examination, out of which only 3 lakh 21 thousand 273 candidates had reached the examination. Out of these 7 thousand 688 candidates were selected for the main examination. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully.

