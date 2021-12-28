uppsc pcs mains exam: UPPSC PCS Mains Exam: Understand the exam pattern and syllabus if you are preparing for PCS exam – uppsc pcs mains will help in exam pattern and syllabus preparation.

UPPSC PCS (UPPSC PCS 2021) Main Examination will be conducted by UPPSC on 28th January. Now there is almost a month left for this exam. Candidates who have passed the pre-examination are busy preparing for the main examination with full enthusiasm. If you are preparing for the main exam, it is important for you to know the exam pattern and syllabus correctly and accurately. Here we will give you complete information about the pattern and syllabus of this exam, with the help of which you can complete your preparation.



Sample of UPPSC PCS Main Exam



The main examination of UPPSC consists of eight descriptive papers. These include General Hindi, Essay, General Studies I, General Studies II, General Studies III, General Studies IV, Alternative Subject – Paper 1, Alternative Subject – Paper 2. The duration of the examination is 3 hours for each paper. Normal Hindi and essay paper is of 150 marks, while the rest of the paper is of 200 marks. The UPPSC main exam will have a total of 1500 marks.

UPPSC PCS main exam syllabus



General Hindi-



Word knowledge and usage, usage of prefixes and suffixes, antonyms, one word for phrases, spelling and sentence correction, official and semi-official letter writing, assessment of given prose and quizzes, abbreviations, telegraphs, office orders, notifications, circulars, proverbs and Idioms etc.

Essay-



Section A- Arts and Culture, Social, Political

Section B- Science, Environment and Technology, Economics, Agriculture, Industry and Trade

Section C – National and International Events, Natural Disasters, Droughts, Landslides, Earthquakes, Floods etc.

GS1-



History of Indian culture, major aspects of art forms, literature and architecture from ancient times to modern times.

– Freedom fight, empowerment and reconstruction in the country after independence (till 1965).

– Modern Indian History (1757 to 1947).

– World history and knowledge.

Highlights of Indian society and culture.

The role of women in society and women’s organizations.

The meaning of liberalization, privatization and globalization and their effects on the economy, politics and social structure.

Social empowerment, racism, regionalism and secularism.

– Distribution of the world’s major natural resources

– Highlights of physical geography

India’s marine resources and their potential

– Human migration, population and colonization

– Special knowledge of Uttar Pradesh

GS 2-



Constitution of India – Historical Basis, Development, Features, Reforms, Basic Structure, Role of Supreme Court.

Functions and responsibilities of the Center and the States.

– Role of Central Finance Commission – State Economic Relations.

– Division of rights.

– Emergence and use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

– Comparison of Indian Constitutional Plan with other major democracies

– Parliament and State Legislatures.

Structure, organization and functioning of executive and judiciary.

Highlights of the Representation of the People Act.

– Appointments to various constitutional positions, powers, functions and their responsibilities.

Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies, including the NITI Commission, their features and functioning.

– Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues.

– Development process, welfare schemes from Central and States for the weaker sections of the population.

Problems related to poverty and hunger, their impact on the country.

Important aspects of governance, the role of civil services in democracy.

Relations with India and its Neighbors, Bilateral, Regional and Global Groups and Agreements.

– Policies and political influences of developed and developing countries, important international organizations.

– Specific knowledge of Uttar Pradesh, current events and matters of regional, state, national and international importance.

GS 3-

Economic Planning, Objectives and Achievements in India.

Role of NITI Commission, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Questions of poverty, unemployment, social justice and inclusive development.

– Components of government budget and financial system.

– Major crops, different types of irrigation and irrigation systems, storage, transportation and marketing of agricultural products, e-technology to help farmers.

Issues related to direct and indirect agricultural subsidies and minimum support prices.

– Public distribution system, food processing and allied industries in India.

Land reform in post-independence India.

The effects of liberalization and globalization on the economy, changes in industrial policy and their impact on industrial development.

– Infrastructure, Science and Technology, Achievements of Indians in Science and Technology, Indigenization of Technology.

– Awareness in ICT and space technology, computers, energy resources, nanotechnology, microbiology, biotechnology. Issues related to IPR and digital rights.

– Environmental protection and ecosystem.

Disaster, disaster prevention and management as an unconventional safety and security challenge.

– Challenges of International Security: Issues of Nuclear Proliferation, Terrorism, Communication Networks, Role of Media and Social Networking, Cyber ​​Security, Money Laundering and Human Trafficking.

India’s internal security challenges, agriculture, horticulture, forestry and animal husbandry.

With special reference to law and order and civil defense UP.

GS4-



– Ethics and human communication, attitude.

– Eligibility and basic values ​​for civil service.

– Emotional intelligence.

Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and the world.

– Public / civic service values ​​and ethics in public administration.

– Possibilities in governance, case study on the above points.