UPPSC PCS prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here is the download link and exam center details

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the PCS Prelims Admit Card on its official website. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application for UP PCS 2021 exam can download their admit card online from official website uppsc.up.nic.in through candidate login. UP PCS 2021 exam will be held on October 24. The exam will be held in two shifts – in the morning shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm and in the evening shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Basti, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, It will be conducted at around 1500 centers in Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow Centre, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur and Mathura.

UPPSC had released the notification for the recruitment of 554 posts under PCS, ACF, RFO 2021. Around 6,91,173 candidates have applied for 538 posts of PCS and 16 posts of ACF, RFO. UP PCS 2021 Prelims as well as Preliminary stage of Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Range Officer exam will also be held on October 24, 2021.

How to download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021

To download the UPPCS admit card, candidates first visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link “Download Admit Card”. Click on it.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Here you have to submit by entering your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code etc.

After submitting your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download it and take a print out of it.

The direct link to download the admit card is uppsc.up.nic.in/AdmitCard.aspx.