UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3000 plus posts of staff nurse at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released notification for extension of application deadline for Staff Nurse/Sister Grade 2 (Male/Female) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till 31st August. The last date for submission of application form is 3rd September. Earlier the last date of application was 12 August.

Online applications will be accepted only when the prescribed fee is deposited in the bank by the last date of fee deposit i.e. 31st August. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-II, out of which 341 posts are for male candidates and 2671 for female candidates. To apply for the posts of Staff Nurse / Sister Grade-II (Male / Female) of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the minimum age of candidates should be 21 years and maximum age should be 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules.

For Unreserved/Economically Weaker Section/OBC candidates the application fee is Rs.125. The application fee for SC and ST candidates is Rs 65. The application fee for handicapped candidates is Rs.25. The application fee for Ex-Serviceman is Rs 65. The application fee for the dependents of freedom fighters/women will be as per their parent category.

For applying to the post of Staff Nurse Male candidate must have passed High School Examination with Science and Intermediate Examination of Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or its equivalent examination recognized by the Government. Candidates should have Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery and other prescribed qualification.

For applying to the post of Staff Nurse Female Candidate must have passed High School Examination with Science and Intermediate Examination of Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or its equivalent examination recognized by the Government. Candidates should have Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery OR B.Sc Degree in Nursing registerable with UP. For complete information about educational qualification, candidates can see the official notification.