UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 1370 Lecturer and other Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in before 15 October. Check here for latest updates

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 Notification has been issued for Interested and eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to the post of Principal, Lecturer and other on the official website of the Commission. uppsc.up.nic.in But you can apply online till 15 October 2021. However, the last date for submission of application fee is 12 October 2021. Let us inform that the online application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from 15 September.

Through this process, a total of 1370 posts will be recruited in Government Polytechnic under the Department of Technical Education. In which, 13 posts of Principal, 1254 of Lecturer, 16 of Workshop Superintendent and 87 of Librarian are included. According to the official notification, the selected candidates for the post of Principal will be given a salary of Rs 131400 per month. At the same time, for other posts, candidates will get a salary of Rs 56100 per month.

For recruitment to the post of Principal, candidate should have PhD and Bachelors/Masters degree in relevant subject. Whereas, for the recruitment to the post of Lecturer, the candidate must have BE / B.Tech / BS degree in the relevant subject. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should not be more than 50 years for recruitment to the posts of Principal. At the same time, the maximum age limit for the post of lecturer is 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for UPPSC Technical Education (Teaching) Service Exam 2021 through official website uppsc.nic.in till 15 October 2021. Before applying all the candidates must check their eligibility.

