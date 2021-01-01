UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 281 Assistant Engineer and other posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Through this recruitment process, 281 vacancies will be filled for Assistant Engineer in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and other branches. The last date for submission of application form is September 13, 2021. Whereas the last date for online submission of examination fee in the bank is September 10, 2021.

To apply for these posts, candidates must be at least 21 years of age and not more than 40 years as on 1st July, 2021, i.e. they must have been born not earlier than 2nd July 1981 and not later than 1st July 2000. PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years, i.e. they must have been born not earlier than 02nd July, 1966. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

The official notification states, “Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who are already married to a person having one wife shall not be eligible unless the Governor has specified this condition. have not been exempted from.”

Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100. To apply for these posts, candidates have to apply by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) uppsc.up.nic.in.