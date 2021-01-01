UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Assistant Engineer and other posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification for Assistant Engineers and other vacant posts. According to the released notification, the total number of vacancies is 281. To apply for these vacant posts, candidates have to apply by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of application form is September 13, 2021. Whereas the last date for receiving the examination fee online in the bank is September 10, 2021.

The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from July 1, 2021. Candidates should not be born earlier than 2nd July, 1981 and not later than 1st July, 2000. The maximum age limit for Divyangjan is 55 years i.e. the candidate should not be born before 2nd July, 1966. SC, ST, OBC candidates of Uttar Pradesh will be given a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100. The official notification states, “Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who are already married to a person having one wife shall not be eligible unless the Governor has specified this condition. have not been exempted from.”

To apply for these posts, candidates belonging to Unreserved, Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections will have to pay an application fee of Rs. SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 105 as application fee. Divyang category candidates will have to pay Rs 25 as application fee. For complete details of the application fee, candidates can see the official notification.