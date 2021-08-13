UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification of UP Engineering Service Examination issued, hundreds of vacancies, see details – uppsc State Engineering Service Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Engineer 281 Posts

Highlights UPPSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

For Assistant Engineer Posts.

Recruitment for more than 200 posts.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has issued notification of State Engineering Service Examination 2021 (UPPSC State Engineering Service Examination 2021). The posts of Assistant Engineer, UP Agricultural Service Group B, Manager, Chief Fire Officer and Assistant Doordarshan Engineer will be filled in this recruitment drive.



As per the notification issued by UPPSC, a total of 281 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (UPPSC SES Exam 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 13th September 2021 through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. Important information of UPPSC Recruitment 2021 and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (UPPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Assistant Engineer Recruitment – 271 posts

Assistant Engineer AE Special Recruitment – 10 posts

Total number of vacancies – 281 posts

Important dates

Date of online application: 13 August 2021

Last date to apply: 10 September 2021

Last date for submission of examination fee: 10 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 13 September 2021

UPPSC AE Exam Date: Will be announced soon

Who can apply?

For UPSC Recruitment (UPPSC State Engineering Services Recruitment 2021), one must have a Bachelor’s degree in a related profession such as Mechanical, Civil or Agriculture from any recognized University or Institution. Read the instructions carefully for detailed information related to educational qualifications.

Age range

According to the notification, ‘On July 1, 2021, the minimum age limit for candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age limit should be 40 years, i.e. they were not born before July 2, 1981 and not after July 1, 2000. However, for candidates with physical disabilities, the maximum age limit is 55 years. ‘Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Pay scale

Eligible candidates will be given a grade pay of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 – Rs 5,400.

Application fee

General, Rs.25 for OBC candidates, Rs.105 for SC, ST candidates, Rs.25 for PH candidates, Rs.105 for ex-servicemen.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification

