UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification of UPPSC to fill 1370 posts, candidates up to 50 years can apply

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: In Government Polytechnic under the Technical Education Department, 13 posts of Principal, 1,254 posts of lecturers of different subjects, 16 posts of workshop superintendent and 87 of librarians are to be recruited. In this way a total of 1370 posts will be filled. UP Public Service Commission has again sought applications to fill these posts. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had amended the recruitment rules for these posts.

Online applications for 1370 posts will start from today, 15th September. The examination fee will be deposited through online mode by October 12 and the last date for submission of online application is October 15. The tentative date for the written examination is 12 December. According to Jagdish, Secretary of the Commission, only candidates of 35 to 50 years of age can apply for Principal and 21 to 40 years for other posts. The detailed notification for this will be issued today, on 15th September.

The government canceled the old advertisement and wrote a letter to recruit afresh. Due to which the Commission had canceled the advertisement issued in 2017-18 on 7 September. Three years ago, the notification was issued for the recruitment of 1261 posts, but in between, the requisition of 109 posts came. Including these posts along with the previously advertised posts, fresh online applications have been sought for 1370 posts.

UP Secretariat has released the notification on Additional Private Secretary Recruitment 2013. 176 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Earlier, there was an exemption to make up to 8 percent mistake in short hand and Hindi typing in the exam, but now it has also been abolished. There is no room for error now. Now there will be no selection for any mistake in short hand or Hindi typing.

