UPPSC Recruitment 2021: UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2021 Cancelled New Notification at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has canceled the recruitment to the posts of Principal and Lecturer under Advertisement No – 02/2017-18 in State Polytechnic Institutes under Technical Education Department (Diploma Sector) of the State Government.

According to the official notice, the commission will re-issue the notification for the recruitment of a total of 1370 posts of Principal, Workshop Superintendent, Librarian and Lecturer. Whereas according to media reports, the notification is expected to be issued by the commission in a week. According to the report, the recruitment process has been canceled due to the amendment in the rules laid down for the above posts by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

There were a total of 1248 vacant posts of lecturers of various subjects in the advertisement number- 02/2017-18. Out of which 261 vacancies were declared for Mechanical Engineering, 230 for Electrical Engineering, 133 for Civil Engineering, 120 for Electronics Engineering, 132 for Computer and other subjects.

The application process for the posts of Principal and Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Institutes was started from 25 January 2018 and continued till 7 February 2018. The application fee for the exam was Rs 105.

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of Lecturer Government Inter College Pre Exam. Those candidates who have applied for UPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021 and their application has been accepted, they can download their admit card online with the help of official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) uppsc.up.nic.in.

UP GIC 19 September 2021 (Sunday) in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM Moradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur, Varanasi, Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow and It will be organized at other centers including Mathura.

