UPPSC Result 2021: Interview result for medical officer posts released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download with these steps

UPPSC Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of interview conducted for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer in Grade 2 (Pediatrician and Anaesthetist). the candidate who UPPSC MO Grade 2 Exam He appeared for the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in You can download your result through

As per the result, candidates have been selected for a total of 181 posts of Pediatrician and 114 posts of Anesthetist. Let us inform that the interview of the candidates for recruitment to these posts was conducted in two shifts from 26 July to 30 July and 2 August to 4 August. Now all the candidates can check their result through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPPSC MO Grade 2 Interview Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, ‘RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT UP (ALLOPATHY)/ MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) PEDIATRICIAN, S-08/03 and RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT UP (ALLOPATHY)/MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) ANESTHETIST, S-08/02″

Step 3: Now a PDF will open in front of you.

Step 4: Candidates can check their result in PDF through their roll number.

Step 5: You can also check and download your result.

A total of 3620 posts of Pediatrician and Anesthetist were to be recruited through UPPSC MO Recruitment 2021. For this, online applications were sought from the candidates from May 28 to June 28. For more details candidates can check the official website.