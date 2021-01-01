UPPSC Result 2021: Interview result out for medical officer pathologist posts at uppsc.up.nic.in. Download with these steps

UPPSC Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the interview conducted for the recruitment of 75 posts of Allopathic Medical Officer, Level-2 Pathologist under the advertisement number 01/2021-22 in the Medical and Health Department. The candidates who had participated in this interview can now check their status on the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Medical Officer Pathologist Result 2021 can check.

The interview of candidates for recruitment to these posts was conducted by the Commission on 24 August, 25 August, 26 August, 27 August, 31 August and 1 September 2021 in two shifts. The commission has declared 69 candidates successful in this interview. All the candidates can check their result through these steps on the official website.

How to download UPPSC Medical Officer Pathologist Result 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: After this, ‘RESULT OF ADVT NO. Click on the link ‘1/2021-22, MEDICAL HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT UP (ALLOPATHY) / MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-III) PATHOLOGIST, S-08/05’.

Step 3: Now a PDF will open in front of you.

Step 4: In this PDF you can check your registration number and name.

Step 5: You can also download this PDF and take out the printout.

Let us inform that the selected candidates on the posts of Pathologist will be given a salary of Rs 67,700 per month to Rs 2,08,700 per month. Applications were sought from the candidates for recruitment to these posts by the commission from 28 May to 25 June. For more details candidates can check the official website.

