UPPSC Result 2021: UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains 2020 Exam Date Announced at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of prelims exam for Agriculture Services Recruitment 2020. The list of successful candidates in this exam is available on the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.gov.in.

According to the result released by the commission, a total of 1393 candidates have been declared qualified to appear in the main examination. As per the official notice, the main exam is likely to be held on 1st November 2021. Admit card for this exam will be issued soon on the official website. By entering the requested information, the candidate will be able to download his admit card issued.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020-211 was conducted on 1st August 2021 from 11 AM to 1 PM at various exam centers in three districts of the state – Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. As per the data, a total of 73792 candidates registered, out of which 38045 candidates appeared in the preliminary examination.

Opportunity for more than 3000 posts in railways, 10th pass candidates can apply

UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2020 Exam Result: Candidates can download their result with these steps

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2020′ flashing on the homepage’ on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: A PDF will open in front of the candidate. The roll numbers of the candidates will be given in this PDF.

Step 4: Candidates can download this result.

This recruitment drive is being done through Agriculture Service Exam 2020 to recruit 564 vacancies on the pay scale of Rs 44,900-1,42,400. Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in main examination and interview. Candidates can check their result by clicking on this link https://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1963.

Notification for recruitment to the post of assistant, salary will be available up to Rs 97 thousand per month