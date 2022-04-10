UPPSC Result 2022: UP Technical Lecturer Result Announced, Over 40000 Passed, Here is Shortlist – Uppsc Technical Education Teaching Service Result 2022 Announced on uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj has announced the results of Technical Education Teaching Services Examination 2021 (UPPSC Technical Education Teaching Services Results 2022). Candidates appearing for the recruitment test held on 22nd December 2021 can now view their results by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. Eligible candidates in this examination are selected for the interview round. Candidates can check and download the list of selected candidates till May 05 by visiting the official website.The Commission had issued advertisement number A-7 / E-1/2021 on September 15, 2021. The examination was held on 22nd December 2021 to fill a total of 642 vacancies for the post of lecturer in various subjects. Out of a total of 40783 candidates appearing for the examination, 2228 candidates have been selected for the interview round. UPPSC has uploaded PDF list of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates on their official website. How to check the result and direct link is given below

Here’s how to check UPPSC Result 2022

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2 On the front page ‘List of Eligible Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Technical Education (Education) Service Examination.-2021’

Click on the ‘Visible: 05/05/2022’ link.

Step 3: A PDF list will open on the screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number in this list.

Step 5: Download the shortlist and keep it with you for future reference.

With one click, click on this link to check UPPAC Lecturer Result 2022-

Let us know that the candidates will have to wait a bit for the details of the Commission (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) interview round. The Commission will soon publish the schedule of UP Technical Education Teaching Service 2021 interview on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.