uppsc Result: UPPSC PCS Result 2021: Here is the link to UPPSC PCS Result, 6 Lakh Applications, Main Exam Coming Soon

Highlights UPPSC PCS result announced.

Preliminary examination was held on 24th October.

More than 6 lakh candidates had applied.

About 8000 candidates passed.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Removal 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, (UPPSC) has published UPPSC PCS Result 2021. Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination held on 24th October 2021 can view their results (UPPSC PCS Result 2021) by visiting the official website of the Commission (UPPSC) uppsc.up.nic.in.



More than 6 lakh applications were received

Candidates who qualify in UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2021 will have to sit for Main (UPPSC PCS Main 2021). A total of 6 lakh 91 thousand 173 candidates had applied for the preliminary examination, out of which a total of 3 lakh 12 thousand 273 candidates had appeared for the examination.

Total candidates passed

Out of the total candidates, a total of 7688 candidates have cleared the preliminary examination for a total of 678 vacancies in the state or higher subordinate service (general selection) and 16 vacancies for Assistant Forest Conservator or Regional Forest Officer. .

UPPSC PCS Main Exam Schedule (UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021)

All these candidates who pass the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination will be called for the Main (UPPSC PCS Main 2021) Examination. The process of applying online for the main exam and the information required to collect the exam fee will be published on the website soon. The Commission (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) has published the list of selected candidates for the main examination on their official website. Candidates can check their roll number in the list. The method of checking the results is given below.

How to check UPPSC PCS result 2021: Here’s how to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 1: On the main page, click on the link ‘List of Eligible Candidates in PCS & ACF / RFO (PRELIMS) Exam 2021’.

Step 1: The PDF list of eligible candidates for the main exam will open on the screen.

Step 1: Type ctrl + f on your computer and find your roll number.

Step 1: Download the PDF and keep the printout with you for further reference.

Direct link to UPPSC PCS prelims result

Official website