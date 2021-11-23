uppsc Result: UPPSC Result 2021: Result of UPPSC PCS Prelims Coming Soon, Learn How to Check Main Exam Date and Sample

Highlights UPPSC PCS results soon.

The prelim exam was held on October 24.

The main exam will be held on January 28, 2022.

UPPSC PCS Removal 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon announce the results of the UPPSC preliminary examination. Candidates appearing for the UP United States or Higher Subordinate Service (P) Exam held on 24th October 2021 can check their result (UPPSC Result 2021) by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. How to check the results and important information can be seen below.



The answer key of UPPSC Prelims Exam was published on the official website on 27th October 2021 and the time till 02nd November was given for taking objection. Candidates who qualify in the prelim will be called for the main and then for the interview round. UPSC PCS Main Exam (UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2021 date) will be held on 28th January 2022.

UPPSC PCS Results 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: After the results are announced, visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: The results link will be activated on the home page, click on it.

Step 3: The login page will open, here you have to type the login credentials.

Step 4: UPPSC Prelims Result 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result, download it and take a printout for further reference.

Sample of UPPSC PCS Main Exam

The main exam will be held on January 28, 2022. The main examination will consist of 8 papers of total 1500 marks. It includes general Hindi, essay, 4 general study papers and one optional paper. The duration of each episode will be 3 hours. Those who clear the main will be called for an interview. The marks allotted for the interview round are 100. This round will test the general awareness, intelligence and job aptitude of the candidate.

