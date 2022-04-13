UPPSC RO / ARO MAIN EXAMINATION 2021: RO / ARO MAIN EXAMINATION SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED, KNOW EVERY DETAILS RELATED AT THE EXAM – Check out the details of uppsc ro / aro Main Exam 2021 from 24th April

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule of Reviewing Officer / Assistant Reviewing Officer (RO / ARO) Main Examination 2021 (UPPSC RO / ARO Main Examination 2021 Schedule). UPPSC Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra said that the examinations would be held on April 24, 25 and 26 at nine centers in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Four centers will be set up in Prayagraj, three in Lucknow and two in Ghaziabad. He said that the examination schedule is available on the official website of the Commission uppsc.up.nic.in.A total of 5,59,155 candidates had applied for 354 RO / ARO posts out of which 2,74,702 candidates appeared for the prelim examination. Pre-examination was conducted on 5th December 2021 at various examination centers in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh in two shifts of 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The test was conducted in Agra, Basti, Etawah, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur City, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli, Varanasi and Sitapur districts. , Mirzapur and Mathura.

A total of 4,830 candidates were declared successful by the UPPSC to sit for the main examination on January 30. These candidates were asked to fill up separate applications for the main examination and now 3,960 candidates who do so will sit for the main examination.

According to the information given by the Controller of Examinations of the Commission, Arvind Kumar Mishra, there will be a general study paper (like pre-examination) on April 24 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. In the second session from 2 to 4.30 pm there will be a traditional type examination of general Hindi and the format under section-1 and from 4.30 to 5 there will be an objective type examination of general word knowledge and grammar.

On 25th April from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm in the first shift Hindi Essay and in the second shift from 2 to 5 pm in the second shift will be the translation test only for candidates. At the same time, on the last day, April 26, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the translation test will be conducted only for the candidates for the post of Review Officer (Urdu).