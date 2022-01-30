uppsc ro aro results 2021: uppsc ro aro 2021: uppsc ro aro prelims results announced, out of 2.74 lakh candidates 4830 candidates will sit for main examination

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of Preliminary Recruitment Examination for Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer Recruitment 2021. Candidates appearing for this UP Government Recruitment Examination can check their result (UPPSC Result 2022) by visiting the official website of the Commission (UPPSC).5 lakh 59 thousand 155 candidates had applied for this recruitment. A total of 2 lakh 74 thousand 702 candidates had appeared for the examination, while 4 thousand 830 candidates have been selected for the main examination. Prelims examination for recruitment of UPPSC Review Officer (RO) Assistant Review Officer (ARO) was held on 05 December 2021. Applications were invited from March 05 to April 08, 2021. Candidates who have passed the pre-examination will now have to appear for the main examination (UPPSC RO ARO Main Examination). The list of selected candidates for the main examination has been announced on the official website. You can see below how to check the results.

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Result 2021: Learn how to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘List of Eligible Candidates for Main Exam in Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer (East) Exam 2021’ in the Activity Dashboard on the main page.

Step 3: Opens PDF file of UPPSC result.

Step 4: Check your roll number in this list.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print it for further reference.

Vacancy details

A total of 337 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 228 vacancies RO / ARO general recruitment and 109 vacancies RO / ARO special recruitment.

Find out how much you will get paid

UPPSC Review Officer (RO) Assistant Review Officer (ARO) candidates will get a salary of Rs. 44900 to 142400.

Direct link to UPPSC RO and ARO prelims exam results 2021