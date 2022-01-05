uppsc Staff Nurse Result 2022: Uppsc Staff Nurse Sister Grade 2 Result 2022 announced on uppsc.up.nic.in, live link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of Staff Nurse Sister Grade 2 Recruitment Examination 2021. Female and male candidates had applied for this examination. Candidates appearing for the 2021 recruitment test can now view their results by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse Sister Grade-II, out of which 341 posts are for male candidates and 2671 for female candidates. You can see below how to check the results.



More than 83000 candidates had appeared for the exam

UPPSC Staff Nurse Sister Grade 2 Recruitment 2021 Examination was held on 3rd October (Sunday) from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm at examination centers in five districts of UP- Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur. More than 83,000 candidates sat for the exam, eagerly awaiting their results.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Results 2022: Here’s how to check results online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Flashing on home page, ‘List of temporarily selected candidates in advertisement. No. Click on the link ‘A-4 / E-1/2021 Staff Nurse / Sister Grade 2 (MALE / FEMALE) Exam 2021’.

Step 3: UPPSC Staff Nurse will open the result screen.

Step 4: Find your roll number by typing ctrl + f.

Step 5: Download PDF and print it for further reference.

UPPSC marks and cut off soon

Let us know that the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates are given in the list currently announced by the Commission. The cut-off by points and category will soon be published on its website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Direct link to the result of UPPSC Staff Nurse Sister Grade 2 Recruitment 2021