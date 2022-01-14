uppsc: UPPSC Exam 2021 Notice: UPPSC Engineering Service Exam will no longer be held on 23rd January, new date announced – uppsc Engineering Service Exam 2021 Revised Date on uppsc.up.nic.in

uppsc: UPPSC Exam 2021 Discover: UPPSC Engineering Service Exam will no longer be held on 23rd January, new date announced – uppsc Engineering Service Exam 2021 Revised Date on uppsc.up.nic.in

Highlights Discover of UPPSC Engineering Companies Examination 2021 has been issued.

The examination scheduled for January 23 has been postponed.

Now the examination will be held in April 2022.

UPPSC Engineering Service Examination 2021 Revised Date: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee (UPPSC) has postponed UPPSC United States Engineering Companies (Normal / Particular Recruitment) Examination 2021. A discover of revised date has additionally been issued. Candidates who had utilized for UPPSC Engineering Service Examination (UPPSC Assistant Engineer Examination 2021) can view the discover of revised examination date out there on the official web site uppsc.up.nic.in.



The written examination for UPPSC United Engineering Companies (Normal / Particular Recruitment) 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022. Which has been postponed for some motive. The examination (UPPSC Engineering Service Examination 2021) will now be held on seventeenth April 2022. Candidates can obtain UPPSC Engineering Companies Revised Exam Date 2022 Discover from Official Web site.

UPPSC Engineering Companies Exam 2021 Admission Card

All such candidates who want to seem for the written check ought to be aware that the admission tickets for the check will be uploaded on the acceptable time. Candidates are suggested to maintain an eye fixed on the official web site for the newest updates.

Emptiness particulars

UPPSC had issued notification for recruitment of 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Supervisor, Chief Hearth Operator and others via UPPSC Engineering Companies 2021 Examination. On-line purposes had been invited from 13 August 2021 to 19 September 2021. Candidates with BE or BTech Engineering diploma had utilized for this recruitment.

Choice course of

Candidates will be chosen on the premise of written check and interview. Those that go the written check will be chosen for the interview spherical.

