uppsc: UPPSC Jobs: UPPSC Staff Nurse / Sister Grade 2 Admission Card has been issued for a total of 3012 vacancies, here is the link – Uppsc Admission Card issued to fill 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse

The exam will be held on 03 October 2021.

A total of 3012 vacancies will be filled.

UPPSC Staff Nurse / Sister Grade 2 Recruitment Admission Card 2021: If you have applied for a government job in UP, there is good news for you. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued admission test papers for the recruitment of Staff Nurse / Sister Grade 2 (Government Job for Staff Nurse). Candidates who had applied for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 can now check and download their admission forms from the official website of the Commission uppsc.up.nic.in.



The Staff Nurse Recruitment Examination will be conducted by UPPSC on 03 October 2021. The examination will be held in five district centers of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. To download the ticket, candidates need to log on to the portal using the registration number and date of birth. How to download Admission Card (UPPSC Admission Card 2021) can be seen below.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Admission link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page, enter your registration number and date of birth here.

Step 4: The UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and print it out for further reference.

Vacancy Details (UPPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Through this recruitment (UPPSC Jobs), a total of 3012 vacancies will be filled for the post of Staff Nurse or Sister Grade 2 (Female and Male) in UP. This includes a total of 341 posts for male candidates and a total of 2671 posts for female candidates.

